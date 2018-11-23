RRB ALP Technician revised results 2018: Check declaration date

RRB ALP Technician revised results 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to declare the revised results of ALP, Technician on Monday, November 26. Criticising the rumours spread by some media portals that the results will be released on Thursday, RRB official Angaraj Mohan said, “We are at the last leg of the result preparation process. The result is expected to be released on Monday.” Once the result is out, the successful candidates will be able to appear for the second CBT that is scheduled to be conducted from December 24.

Read | RRB ALP revised result not released: Official

The board declared the results of Group C on November 2, however, some candidates registered complaints. After reviewing it, RRB decided to release the revised results by next week. The results will be available on all the region based official websites. The candidates have to click on the ‘result link’ and a pdf will appear with names of the selected candidates.

A total of 5,88,605 candidates have qualified in the first stage to appear for the second stage examination. The first stage examinations were conducted from August 9 to September 4, 2018, in which a total of 36,47,541 candidates appeared. The examinations were held online in 440 centres spread over the country.

