RRB ALP exam: Tips to score maximum and pass the first stage 

RRB ALP exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be conducting Group C examination from August 9 onwards, the admit cards for which are already released on the official website – indianrailways.gov.in. According to the official notice, the vacancies for the upcoming assistant loco pilot and technician exam will be increased to about 60,000. In order to boost your confidence, here are a few tips that can help you score well in the RRB ALP exam.

Reasoning ability

Reasoning section will comprise of 25 questions. Don’t try to overburden yourself starting new topics. Focus on accuracy and speed. Solve various mock tests available online by setting a timer for yourself. This practice is the most beneficial one and guarantees proper time management.

— Learn the basics by studying from reference books. Read and understand the basics behind each topic. This way you will be able to grasp the concepts which will help you in solving the questions easily.

— Solve previous year question papers to understand the pattern of questions which are asked in the exam.

— Lastly, do not forget to revise the topics which you have learned throughout the week.

Mathematics

This section will comprise of 20 questions and to master this, you need to combine skills with strategy.

— Practice with various mock tests, this will help you in giving an idea of the different ways the questions are set. — — The questions are deliberately set in a confusing format but if you are familiar with the pattern, you will be able to solve them easily.

— Revise whatever you learn during your preparation on the day before the exam. This way you will be able to retain the information.

— Most of all, maintain a positive outlook to release the pressure.

General Science

RRB ALP General Science exam will comprise of 20 questions and is divided into three categories — Physics, Life Science and Chemistry. A candidate can expect around 3-4 questions from each of these topics. To excel in these, a candidate needs to have a clear understanding of the concepts and proper exam strategy. To help you secure good marks, we have mentioned some important preparation tips for RRB ALP exam below:

— More emphasis is laid on science and technology and biology. Hence, you should start your preparation with these topics.

— Mostly, in the current scenario, more questions are based on the current developments in the field of science. So, you should update yourself with current affairs and news regarding the latest developments and discoveries in science.

— Rather than cramming facts, focus on the application of knowledge, observation and utilisation. The main viewpoint behind this step is that individuals who do not belong to this stream can also imply these basics in a day-to-day life.

General awareness

General Awareness section will comprise of 10 questions that will be aimed at testing the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him and its application to the society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. Topics on history, culture, geography, economic scene, general policy and scientific research and current affairs are expected to cover a major chunk of this section.

