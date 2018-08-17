RRB ALP 2018 admit card released for August 21 exam: How to download

RRB ALP 2018: The exam is being conducted in three shifts. (Representational image: Express Photo by Sahil Walia) The exam is being conducted in three shifts. (Representational image: Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

RRB ALP 2018 admit card: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the call letter for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician recruitment August 21 examination. The call letters for August 20 exam were also released yesterday, on August 16. The computer-based examination is being conducted in three shifts. Once released, all those candidates who will be appearing for the exams can download the admit card through the official website, indianrailways.gov.in. No call letter will be sent through e-mail.

The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes and the same will be conducted in 15 languages. There will be a total of 75 multiple-choice questions and one-third marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. Around 1.5 crore candidates applied for nearly one lakh jobs, the notification of which was released in March. The examination was initially scheduled to be conducted in the month of March and April.

RRB ALP admit card 2018: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card’

Step 3: Enter the registration number, roll number

Step 4: Call letter will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Qualifying marks

The candidate needs to secure a minimum score of 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation is permissible.

