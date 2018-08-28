RRB ALP 2014 exams: Check replacement results at rrbald.gov.in

RRB ALP 2014 exams: All the candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, rrbald.gov.in RRB ALP 2014 exams: All the candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, rrbald.gov.in

Railway Recruitment Board has released the results of replacement panels of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) examination that was conducted in 2014. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, rrbald.gov.in.

According to RRB, the candidates have been selected and placed on the replacement panel provisionally for the post of ALP. The candidates will be selected only after the medical verification process.

RRB ALP replacement results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, rrbald.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf with roll number of the candidates will appear

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

In a relief to lakhs of candidates, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the Group D recruitment examinations from September 17. “The exam city, date and shift details shall be made live 10 days prior to the start of CBT. Detailed schedule shall be released shortly,” mentioned the official release.

RRB Group D 2018 admit card

Railway Recruitment Board is expected to release the admit cards for the Group D exam by September 7. The RRB is conducting the Group C (ALP and Technician) first stage examination to fill over 66,502 posts. Once the Group D admit cards are released, the candidates have to log in using their registration number and download the call letters.

In the note, RRB has also mentioned that candidates should not trust on the fake message and trust on the official website only.

