RPF recruitment 2018: Registration begins for 1120 Sub Inspector posts; check eligibility, fees, official website, exam dates, selection process

RPF recruitment 2018: The registration process to fill over 1120 vacancies in Railway Protection Force has started from today, June 1, 2018. The Indian Railways has released the notification last month and the interested and eligible candidates can apply to do the same by going to the official portal — constable.rpfonline.org. The online application procedure will close on June 30, 2018.
RPF recruitment 2018: Vacancy details
RPF recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria
The candidates can apply online for the posts on the official portal http://www.indianrailways.gov.in.
The candidates will be recruited on the basis of:
First Phase: Computer Based Test (CBT)
Second Phase: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT)
Third Phase: Trade Test (Only For Drivers/ Ancillary Staff/ Band)
Fourth Phase: Document Verification
There will be no CBT for Constable (Band) and Sub-Inspector (Band).
– The fee for online payment is Rs. 500/- (General an OBC candidates).
– For SC/ST/Female/Minorities/EBC the fees are Rs. 250/-.
Application form can be filled from – June 1
Last date to apply online – June 30
Last date to pay the fee online – July 2, 2018
Last date to pay fee offline – July 5, 2018
RPF Admit Card can be downloaded from – 10 days before the exam
RPF Admit 2018 CBT will be held on – Sep/Oct 2018
This year, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released over one lakh posts for Group C, D and RPF. The recruitment procedure will open more for 9,739 vacancies for the posts of SI and Constable in Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force.
