RPF recruitment 2018: Registration begins for 1120 Sub Inspector posts; check eligibility, fees, official website, exam dates, selection process

RPF recruitment 2018: The registration process to fill over 1120 vacancies in Railway Protection Force has started from today, June 1, 2018. The Indian Railways has released the notification last month and the interested and eligible candidates can apply to do the same by going to the official portal — constable.rpfonline.org. The online application procedure will close on June 30, 2018.

RPF recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 1120

Number of vacancies for men – 819

Number of vacancies for women – 301

Designation: Sub Inspector

RPF recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Education qualification:

Candidates must be a citizen of India and he/she should be a graduate from a recognised university.

Age limit:

The age of the candidate should be between 20 to 25 years.

RPF application process:

The candidates can apply online for the posts on the official portal http://www.indianrailways.gov.in.

Selection procedure:

The candidates will be recruited on the basis of: First Phase: Computer Based Test (CBT) Second Phase: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) Third Phase: Trade Test (Only For Drivers/ Ancillary Staff/ Band) Fourth Phase: Document Verification There will be no CBT for Constable (Band) and Sub-Inspector (Band).

Application fee:

– The fee for online payment is Rs. 500/- (General an OBC candidates). – For SC/ST/Female/Minorities/EBC the fees are Rs. 250/-.

Important dates:

Application form can be filled from – June 1 Last date to apply online – June 30 Last date to pay the fee online – July 2, 2018 Last date to pay fee offline – July 5, 2018 RPF Admit Card can be downloaded from – 10 days before the exam RPF Admit 2018 CBT will be held on – Sep/Oct 2018 This year, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released over one lakh posts for Group C, D and RPF. The recruitment procedure will open more for 9,739 vacancies for the posts of SI and Constable in Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force.

