Railways to advertise for 1.3 lakh more jobs

Over 1.3 lakh more railway jobs will be up for grabs, the advertisement for which will be out on Saturday.

Advertising

This comes even as the mega-recruitment process to fill over 1.5 lakh railway vacancies that started last year is coming to a close.

This time, one lakh vacancies will be for group D or Level 1 positions like trackmen and the like, while the rest will be for other safety categories like Assistant Station Master and guards, and Non-Technical Popular Categories like paramedics, nurses and commercial clerks.

This fresh recruitment drive, applications for which will be invited beginning next month, before the present government’s term comes to a close, takes care of the entire existing vacancy list in Indian Railways.

Over 13,000 posts or 10 per cent will be reserved for the economically weaker sections in general category, as per the new reservation policy of the government.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has decided that Railways would hire four lakh people till 2021, taking into account vacancies that arise due to retirements in the next few years. That figure includes the 1.5 lakh already being recruited and the 1.3 lakh vacancies which will be advertised.

The ongoing recruitment drive for 1.5 lakh personnel is coming to a close as Railway Ministry hopes to publish the final list by March. While Railways has been in need of fresh manpower in many areas of operations, the ongoing recruitment drive is also being viewed as an attempt to influence the political narrative around jobs in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

“We have decided that in all categories as and when vacancies happen over the next two years, we will fill them up… This includes around 1 lakh vacancies that arise due to retirements in the next two years,” Goyal had announced last month.