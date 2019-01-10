Toggle Menu
Railways RPF SI exam postponed, rescheduled dates likely to release next week

Railways RPF SI exam: Last year, the Railways has released notification on 9739 vacancies under Railway Protection Force/ Railway Protection Special Force.

RPF SI exam date: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has postponed the computer-based tests for the Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment exam scheduled to be held from January 9 till January 13. “Due to representations by candidates, the online exam scheduled on January 9th has been postponed,” reads the official statement from RPF. The RPF will release the revised schedule soon on the official website and will send information via SMS.

This was the third phase of the test. The first phase was started for group E and F and was conducted on December 19, 2018. Phase II group A and B had commenced from January 5, 2019 and concluded on January 6, 2019.

Meanwhile, the exams in Kerala have also been postponed. “Due to the unrest in Kerala the Exams scheduled from 5th Jan to 10th Jan is postponed in Kerala state,” as per the official note. The admit cards for the RPF group-wise recruitment examination for the constable and SI were already released at rpfonlinereg.co.in.

RPF SI and Constable tests are being held in 15 different languages: Hindi, English, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Konkani, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Odia, Assamese, Manipuri and Punjabi.

The Railways has released notification on 9739 vacancies under Railway Protection Force/ Railway Protection Special Force.

Those candidates who pass the CBT exam will have to then appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).

Thereafter the candidates who have applied for drivers / ancillary staff / band will have to appear in the trade test. The last and the final stage of the recruitment process will be the document verification.

