Railways recruitment exercise begins today, 47.5 lakh to take test

A total of 26,502 vacancies were notified by the government initially, the number was revised last week to take the total to around 60,000. A total of 26,502 vacancies were notified by the government initially, the number was revised last week to take the total to around 60,000.

The first phase of the Indian Railways’ recruitment exercise — touted as the world’s largest — will begin Thursday with 47.5 lakh applicants set to take the computer-based test at 440 centres in 166 cities across India.

Around 60,000 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilots and Technicians that were notified by the Railway Recruitment Boards will be filled through the exam to be held over 10 days — from August 9 to 31.

A total of 26,502 vacancies were notified by the government initially, the number was revised last week to take the total to around 60,000.

In 2017, the Indian Railways conducted the “world’s largest online recruitment test” to fill 18,000 vacancies. Around 93 lakh people had applied that year, of whom around 2.7 lakh were found eligible to take the test.

Software for the exam has been designed by the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Apart from the 60,000 Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians, recruitment will be done on 62,907 vacancies are notified for Level 1 (erstwhile Group D) posts of trackmen and others; 8,619 for constables; and 1,120 for sub-inspectors in the Railway Protection Force.

With some sections in Bihar complaining about having to travel to other cities to take the exam, the railways has decided to run 10 pairs of exam special trains from Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Chapra and Barauni.

A Railway ministry spokesperson said that the punctuality of these trains are being monitored and that more trains are being rolled out.

Around 83 per cent of the candidates will take the test at centres which are within 500 km of their residences. Around 17 per cent have to travel beyond 500 km due to space constraint faced

in organising such a large exam.

“Almost all women and divyang (persons with disabilities) candidates have been allotted centres within short distance of 200 km,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Bihar has nine lakh candidates, while 9.5 lakh are from UP and 4.5 lakh from Rajasthan.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App