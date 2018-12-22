RRB jobs 2018: Apply for 446 apprentice posts in North Central Railways

North Central Railway recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification for several apprentice training posts under Apprentice act,1961 for a total of 446 seats. The vacancies notified are in the Jhansi division of the Indian railways. Out of the 446 posts, 120 are reserved for candidates belonging to other backward class (OBC), 69 from Schedule Caste (SC) and 34 for Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Post-wise details of the NCR apprenticeship training programme 2018:

North Central Railway recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total posts: 446

Post wise vacancy details:

Fitter – 220

Welder (Gas and Elect) – 11

Mechanic (DSL) – 72

Machinist – 11

Painter – 11

Carpenter – 11

Electrician – 99

Black Smith – 11

Eligibility:

Education Qualification: Candidates must have passed class X examination or equivalent with minimum 50% marks. Candidates must have ITI certificate in the related trade. The upper qualification limit for the training is class XII

Age limit: Candidate must be above 15 years of age. The upper age limits for the programme is 24.

Application Process: For the apprenticeship, the candidate must send handwritten application letters to the official address – Personnel Dept. (R&D Section) North Central Railway, Jhansi U.P. 284003. The letter must be marked to the ‘office of the Divisional Railway Manager’.

The duration of the training is going to be one year. The last date to apply for the North Central Railway apprenticeship training programme 2018 is December 17, 2018. For more details, interested candidates may visit the official website – ncr.indianrailways.gov.in.

