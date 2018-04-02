Railways Group D exam 2018: Preparation tips, strategy, syllabus, exam dates, admit card for RRB group D posts

RRB recruitment 2018: After you give each mock test, it is imperative to analyze your performance in order improve your scores. RRB recruitment 2018: After you give each mock test, it is imperative to analyze your performance in order improve your scores.

RRB recruitment 2018: The recruitment exam for Railways RRB Group ‘D’ is scheduled to be held in the month of April / May. About 62,907 vacancies have been announced this year. It is a golden opportunity for all those who wish to work in the Indian Railways. With hardly any time left for the exam, in this post, we bring to you an effective preparation strategy. Let us first take a quick look at the exam pattern.

RRB Recruitment 2018 Group D: Selection procedure

The selection process of the RRB group ‘D‘ recruitment comprises of the following three stages:

Computer Based Test (CBT): This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100 multiple choice questions.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): In this, a candidate’s physical capabilities will be tested by means of some tasks. These would be different for men and women.

Document Verification:

Railways RRB Group ‘D’ : Exam Pattern

Objective type questions on Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, General Awareness on current affairs will be asked. The exam duration is 90 minutes. Note that there will be negative marking for incorrect answers in the CBT. 1/3 of the marks allotted for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Railways RRB Group ‘D‘ Recruitment 2018 : Detailed Syllabus for CBT

Syllabus: Mathematics

Number System

BODMAS

Decimals & Fractions

LCM & HCF

Ratio and Proportion

Percentages

Mensuration

Time and Work

Time and Distance

Simple and Compound Interest

Profit and Loss

Algebra

Geometry and Trigonometry

Elementary Statistics

Squares & Square Roots

Age Calculations

Calendars & Clocks

Pipes & Cisterns

Syllabus: General Intelligence and reasoning

Analogies

Alphabetical and Number Series

Coding and Decoding

Mathematical Operations

Relationships

Syllogism

Jumbling

Venn Diagrams

Data Interpretation and Sufficiency

Conclusions and Decision Making

Similarities and Differences

Analytical Reasoning

Classification

Directions

Statement – Arguments and Assumptions

Syllabus: General Science

The syllabus under this covers Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences of 10 standard level.

Syllabus: General Awareness on Current Affairs

Science & Technology, Sports, Culture, Personalities, Economics, Politics and any other subjects of importance that need a lot of focus.

Railways RRB recruitment Group ‘D’ : Preparation strategy

1) Plan the topics in a way so as to help you finish the theoretical and static parts of the remaining syllabus within the first couple weeks of your preparation. This will give you ample time for revision in the remaining days and will also help you understand your strengths and weaknesses better as you practice more and more.

2) Include mock tests in your study plan and schedule as many of them as possible on regular intervals. After you give each mock test, it is imperative to analyze your performance in order improve your scores. Remember, only taking mock tests aren’t enough, what you do between two mocks is what will decide your performance. So ensure that you revise your preparation strategy basis your mock performance and analysis

3) As you know, GK and General Science are topics that require a lot of memorisation. To do this well, repetition is the key. Thus, covering these topics on a daily basis along with a test is a good preparation strategy. These sections are extremely important as they can mark the difference between a successful and a failed attempt. Hence, proper preparation here could be the key to clearing the exam.

4) Closer to the exam dates, work on your exam attempt strategy. This is one of the most important aspects of test-taking and mocks are the most effective tools to help you devise a winning exam attempt strategy. Following is a brief about exam attempt strategy.

Exam Attempt Strategy

An exam attempt strategy comprises of the following:

Estimate of how many questions to attempt

This is not something that can be decided beforehand, but having a rough estimate is a good idea. This will help you gauge your performance. One should decide this estimated number based on previous years’ cut-offs and personal targets.

Order of attempt of questions

This is one of the most important aspects of an exam attempt strategy. One should have an idea of which topics to attempt first. Also, decide on the maximum amount of time you will spend on each question. This will help you manage time better in the exam and thus help you in boosting your scores.

The author is the CEO and co-founder at Oliveboard, a leading online preparation portal

