Railway recruitment: ICF, Chennai is hiring for Apprentice post, register before August 8

Railway recruitment: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Apprentice under Apprentices Act, 1961 in different trades. Those who wish to apply should do so at the official website — icf.indianrailways.gov.in. A processing fee of Rs 100 will have to be paid online. The last date applying is August 8 (5 pm). The selection will be made on the basis of marks obtained in Class 10 (for freshers) and marks obtained in Class 10 and ITI (for ex-ITI candidates) giving equal weightage.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 707

Designation

Carpenter: 54

Electrician: 116

Fitter: 230

Machinist: 48

Painter: 30

Welder: 219

MLT Radiology: 4

MLT Pathology: 4

PASAA: 2

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 54 years and minimum 15 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Ex-ITI

Fitter, Electrician and Machinist: The aspirant should have passed Class 10 (minimum 50 per cent marks) with science and maths under 10+2 system or its equivalent and also possess national trade certificate in the notified trade.

Carpenter, Welder, MMTM: The aspirant should have passed Class 10 (minimum 50 per cent marks) under 10+2 system or its equivalent and also possess national trade certificate in the notified trade.

Programming and System Admi. Assist.: The aspirant should have passed Class 10 (minimum 50 per cent marks) and also possess national trade certificate in the notified trade.

Freshers

MLT (Radiology and Pathology): The aspirant should have passed Class 12 examination under 10+2 system with physics, chemistry and biology.

Fitter, Electrician, Machinist: The aspirant should have passed Class 10 (minimum 50 per cent marks) with science and maths under 10+2 system or its equivalent.

Carpenter and Painter: The aspirant should have passed Class 10 (minimum 50 per cent marks) under 10+2 system or its equivalent.

Welder: The aspirant should have passed Class 10 (minimum 50 per cent marks) under 10+2 system or its equivalent.

Pay scale

Stipend for freshers:

1st year: Rs 5,700 per month

2nd year: Rs 6,500 per month

3rd year: Rs 7,350 per month

How to apply

Interested,eligible aspirants can apply at the official website — icf.indianrailways.gov.in

