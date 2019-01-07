Railway Recruitment 2019: Jobs for 10th, 12th pass outs; graduates can apply

Railway Recruitment 2019: After releasing over one lakh vacancies for Group C and Group D posts last year, the Railway Recruitment Board has invited applications for graduates, class 12 and class 10 pass outs. The application process for most vacant posts will be closed by January which includes hiring for the posts of apprentice in various zones of Indian Railways and for the posts of junior engineers.

Last year, the Railway had conducted the recruitment process for 1.2 lakh vacant posts of Group C, D, which will be concluded this year. The second stage Computer Based test for the Group C posts is scheduled to be held on January 20, 22 and 23, 2019. The results of Group D examinations will be declared in the month of February.

Railway Recruitment 2019: Vacancies to apply

3,553 vacancies for 10th pass, check here

For the students who have cleared the 10th standard examinations, there is an opportunity in the Indian Railways. In a recent recruitment notification, the Western Railway is inviting candidates for 3,553 apprentice posts in various fields. The online application process will be closed on January 9, 2019, and the candidates can apply through the official website — wr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Check in detail, application process, pay scale, eligibility, vacancies

To get eligible for the job, the candidates need to clear the Class 10 examination or equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks. The age of the candidates should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

Over 2,000 vacancies in East Central Railway; qualifications- 10th, 12th pass

The notification for 2,234 apprentice positions has been released by the East Central Railways. Those interested in applying can send the fully-filled form by January 10, 2019 (5 pm) on the official website — rrcecr.gov.in. The job is located in Patna, Samastipur, Dhanbad, Harnaut, Danapur, Mughalsarai.

The candidate should have passed matric or class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 per cent marks from a recognised board and ITI in relevant trade (i.e. National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training).

Class 10, Class 12 pass can apply for over 2,000 vacant posts: Click here for details

A merit list will be prepared considering all the candidates who apply against the notification for a particular division or unit. The merit list will be prepared taking the average of the percentage marks scored by the candidates in both matriculation/ class 10 (with minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

South Western Railway hiring for 963 apprentice posts, apply before January 16

Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of 963 apprentice vacant posts. The candidates can apply online till January 16, 2019, through the official website swr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Apprentice vacancies in South Western Railway, how to apply

Candidates must have passed class 10 examination or equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks. Candidates must have ITI certificate in the related trade. The upper qualification limit for the training is class 12.

Jobs for BE, B.Tech

13,487 vacancies for Junior Engineer posts in Indian Railways, last date to apply- January 31

For the candidates who possess Bachelor in Engineering (BE) or Bachelor in Technology (B.Tech), there are 13,487 vacant posts of Junior Engineer to apply in Indian Railways. The online application process was started on January 2 and will continue till January 31, 2019. The last date to apply online is January 31, 2019. The first stage Computer based test is expected to be conducted on April or May, 2019.

Engineering graduates can apply for 13,487 vacancies, click here for details

An amount of Rs 35,400 per month will be the basic pay for the candidates who will be selected under the recruitment, according to the latest information available. The minimum age for candidates is 18 years while the maximum age limit of the candidates will be around 33 years. The candidates will get age relaxation as per the official notification.

