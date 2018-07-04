Railway recruitment 2018: 10th pass can apply for 423 posts at South East Central Railway

RRB recruitment 2018: The last date for submission of application is July 31. The last date for submission of application is July 31.

RRB recruitment 2018: The South East Central Railway has issued a recruitment notification, inviting interested aspirants to apply for the posts of stenographer, fitter, mechanic, electrician and others in Bilaspur division. The last date for submission of application is July 31. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website — apprenticeship.gov.in. The selection will be done on the basis of an interview. Those selected will be engaged as apprentices and will undergo apprenticeship training for a period of one year for each trade. They will get stipend during their training.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 432

Designation

COPA: 86

Stenographer (English): 17

Stenographer (Hindi): 16

Fitter: 70

Electrician: 40

Wireman: 40

Electronic Mechanic: 5

RAC Mechanic: 5

Motor Vehicle Mechanic: 8

Diesel Mechanic: 16

Welder: 40

Plumber: 10

Mason: 10

Painter: 10

Carpenter: 10

Draughtsman (Civil): 5

Draughtsman (Mech): 4

Machinist: 10

Turner: 10

Surveyor: 10

Sheet Metal Worker: 10

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should have passed Class 10 under 10+2 system or its equivalent and should have pursued an ITI course in the relevant trade from a recognised institution.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 24 years and minimum 15 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

The merit list will be prepared by taking the average of the percentage marks obtained in matriculation and ITI examination.

