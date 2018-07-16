RRB recruitment 2018: Managers wanted in Chandigarh, Solapur, eligibility and salary details

RRB recruitment 2018: The duration of the contract will be five years. The duration of the contract will be five years.

RRB recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways has issued recruitment notifications, inviting eligible and interested aspirants to apply for the positions of manager at Chandigarh and Solapur on deputation. The duration of the contract will be five years. Those possessing construction experience will be given preference. Aspirants can apply at the official website — indianrailways.gov.in.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 7

Designation

Additional General Manager/Joint General Manager (Civil): 2 (Chandigarh)

Deputy General Manager/Senior Manager (Civil): 4 (Chandigarh)

Additional General Manager/Joint General Manager/Deputy General Manager (Civil): 1 (Solapur)

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

AGM: The aspirants should be officers of civil engineering department holding posts in analogous grade (CDA/IDA) or posts in Level-13 (CDA) and having 12-14 years’ service in group ‘A’.

JGM: The aspirants should be officers of civil engineering department holding posts in analogous grade (CDA/IDA) or posts in Level-12 (CDA) and having 8-12 years’ service in group ‘A’ .

DGM: The aspirants should be officers of civil engineering department holding posts in analogous grade (CDA/IDA) or posts in senior scale (level 11) post or posts in Gr ‘B’ (Level-10) and having 10 years of service in group ‘B’ .

Senior Manager: The aspirants should be officers of civil engineering department holding posts in analogous grade (CDA/IDA) or posts in Level-10/Level-9 (CDA) taken with four years service in group ‘B’.

Manager: The aspirants should be officers of civil engineering department holding posts in analogous grade (CDA/IDA) or posts in Level-8, group ‘B’ (gazetted).

Age limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 56 years.

Pay Scale

AGM:

— Level 13-A (CDA)/Rs 43,200 to Rs 66,000 (IDA)

— Grade Rs 36,600 to Rs 62,000 (IDA) for four years

JGM:

— Level-13 (CDA)/Rs 36,600 to Rs 62,000 (IDA)

— Grade Rs 32,900 to Rs 58,000 (IDA) for four years

DGM:

— Level-12 (CDA)/Rs 32,900 to Rs 58,000 (IDA)

— Grade Rs 29,100 to Rs 54,500 (IDA) for four years

Senior Manager

— Level-11 (CDA) Rs 29,100 to Rs 39,100 (IDA)

— Grade Rs 24,900 to Rs 50,500 (IDA) for four years

Manager

— Level-10 (CDA)/ Rs 24,900 to Rs 50,500 (IDA)

— Grade Rs 20,600 to Rs 46,500 (IDA) for four years

