RRB Konkan Railways hiring Junior Scale Executives, earn upto Rs 39,100 per month

Railway recruitment 2018: The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has issued a recruitment notification, inviting applications for the post of Junior Scale Executives in the disciplines of accounts, operating and commercial and personnel streams. Those willing to apply may do so at the official website, konkanrailway.com. The last date for submission of application is July 18. The selection will be done on the basis of a group discussion, presentation and personal

interview.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies:

Designation

Junior Scale Executive

Departments

Accounts: 2

Traffic (Operating & Commercial): 3

Personnel: 1

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Accounts: The aspirants should be holding a regular bachelor’s degree in commerce stream and

should possess qualification of Chartered Accountant (CA)/ Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) from a recognised institution.

Traffic (Operating & Commercial): The aspirants should be holding a regular bachelor’s degree in any stream and should possess qualification of Master of Business Administration (MBA) in marketing/ sales/ logistics/ transportation or equivalent. They should possess a valid Common Admission Test (CAT) score not earlier than year 2012.

Personnel: The aspirants should be holding a regular bachelor’s degree in any stream and should possess qualification of Master of Business Administration (MBA) in human resources. They should possess a valid Common Admission Test (CAT) score not earlier than year 2012.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 30 years.

Pay Scale

During training: The trainees will get a monthly salary of Rs 9300 to Rs 34,800, along with a grade pay of Rs 4,800.

After training: The employess will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 5,400.

Selection procedure

Candidates’ CAT scores will be taken into consideration for recruitment to the posts in traffic (operating & commercial) and personnel departments. For posts in accounts department valid CA/ CMA score shall be considered. Group discussion, presentation and personal interview will then be conducted.

How to apply

Interested, eligible candidates can apply at the official website, konkanrailway.com. The print out of the online application along with all the enclosures should then reach

An examination fee of Rs 500 will have to be paid online and is non-refundable.

