Railway Board cautions against fraudulent job advertisement online

The Railway Board has cautioned potential job seekers that fake advertisements for recruitment of 19,952 constables for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) are circulating on various social media platforms and websites.

“Some websites have published advertisements about recruitment of 19,952 constables for the RPF. These websites and the advertisement have no connection with the Railway Board. The Railway Board has not issued any advertisement regarding the jobs in RPF. Candidates should only believe advertisements posted on the official website of the Ministry of Railways,” said RPF DIG in Railway Board Santosh N Chandran.

Officials said such advertisements are often traps to dupe job seekers. The advertisers ask them to deposit money in bank accounts on various pretexts and may even hack their bank accounts with phishing attacks.

The Ministry of Railways recently sent a communique to all the zonal headquarters asking them to spread awareness and inform anyone who approaches them for information about jobs that this advertisement was a trap.

