RailTel recruitment 2018: Salary up to Rs 2 lakh, apply for 53 vacancies at railtelindia.com

RailTel recruitment 2018: RailTel Corporation of India has released a notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for the posts of assistant manager and senior manager. All the interested candidates who are willing to apply can do so through the official website, railtelindia.com. The application process will start on August 4 and the last date to apply for the post is August 18, 2018. The candidates may get a monthly remuneration of Rs 2 lakh per month.

RailTel recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total posts: 53

Post wise vacancy details:

Assistant General Manager (Technical): 7

Senior Manager/ Operation Support System: 1

Senior Manager/ Operation Support System (Service Assurance): 1

Assistant Manager (Technical): 44

RailTel recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications:

The candidates should possess BE/ B Tech and B.Sc degree from a recognised university.

Pay scale:

Assistant General Manager (Technical): The candidates will be on the pay scale between Rs 70,000 to 2,00,000.

Senior Manager/ Operation Support System: The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 60,000 to 1,80,000.

Assistant Manager (Technical): The candidates will be in the salary package between Rs 30,000 to 1,20,000.

Selection criteria:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.

How to apply for RailTel recruitment 2018:

The candidates need to apply through the official website, railtelindia.com on or before August 18, 2018.

About RailTel

RailTel, a PSU corporation is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country. It covers all the major stations of Indian railways thus covering 70 per cent of India’s population.

