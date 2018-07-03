Railtel recruitment 2018: Hiring on for Deputy Manager post, earn upto Rs 1,40,000 per month

Railtel recruitment 2018: The selection will be done on the basis of an interview. The selection will be done on the basis of an interview.

Railtel recruitment 2018: The RailTel Corporation of India Limited is hiring for the post of deputy manager. The selection will be done on the basis of an interview which will be of 100 marks. Shortlisting for the interview will be done on the basis of GATE 2018 score in EC paper. The interviews may be conducted at Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi/Gurgaon and Hyderabad/Secunderabad. The prohibition period will be two years from the date of joining RailTel. Those selected will have to execute a service bond of Rs 2 lakhs to serve RailTel for a period of three years.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 8

Designation

Deputy Manager (Technical) (E-1 Level)

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should have pursued BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (engineering) in electronics and telecom; or telecom; or electronics; or any other combination of engineering branches, where electronics is one of the main branches (e.g., electronics and instrumentation). They should also have qualified GATE 2018 in EC paper.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 28 years and minimum 21 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000. The annual increment shall be equal to 3 per cent of basic pay.

How to apply

Interested, eligible aspirants can apply at the official website, railtelindia.com. They will have to pay the application-processing fee of Rs 500 (Rs 250 for SC/ST/PwD).

Important date

Last date for submission of online application: July 14

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd