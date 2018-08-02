Outsourcing in railways created 2.41 lakh jobs in 5 years: Rajen Gohain

“During the last five years, approximately 2.41 lakh candidates have been empanelled to fill vacancies all over Indian Railways,” Gohain said “During the last five years, approximately 2.41 lakh candidates have been empanelled to fill vacancies all over Indian Railways,” Gohain said

The government on Wednesday said it provided employment to over 2.41 lakh candidates through outsourcing in the railways in the last five years. “As far as indirect employment generation is concerned, the same is generated in the railways ecosystem through outsourcing of non-core activities/ works through contracting agencies,” Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

“During the last five years, approximately 2.41 lakh candidates have been empanelled to fill vacancies all over Indian Railways,” Gohain said. The Minister also said that currently, recruitment is underway for appointing about one lakh employee through the Railway Recruitment Board. Gohain said that currently, there are 62,907 vacancies for Group D posts in the railways, 26,502 for Assistant Loco Pilots and technicians, and 8,619 for constables and 1,120 for Sub-Inspectors in the Railway Protection Force.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App