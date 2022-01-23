Northern Railway recruitment: Application form available for walk-in interview for 29 senior resident posts

Northern Railway is inviting applications for 29 senior resident posts under the Senior Residency Scheme at Northern Railway Central Hospital in New Delhi. Interested candidates can apply for the post and appear for walk-in interviews. Only eligible candidates will be allowed to appear for the walk-in interviews, which will be held for 29 vacancies in 12 specialties.

Eligibility

Interested candidates should have completed a post graduate degree or diploma, which is recognised by the MCI/NBE in the concerned specialty.

Age criteria is 37 years for General category candidates, 40 years for OBC, and 42 years for SC/ST candidates, as on January 20, 2022.

How to download application form:

Step 1: Visit the official website – nr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘News & Recruitment info’ tab

Step 3: Download the form for ‘Engagement of senior residents’

Step 4: Download the application form

Fill the application as per the given instructions and visit this address as per the schedule: Auditorium, first floor, academic block, Northern Railway Central Hospital, New Delhi. The application form should be completely filled and signed. Candidates are also required to carry self-attested documents and originals of all required documents. These documents have to be presented at the time of verification.

Candidates will be required to appear for the walk-in interview on February 3, 2022 at 8:30 am; interviews can continue till 11 am on both days.