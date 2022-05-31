Northeast Frontier Railway recruitment 2022: Apply for 5636 posts; check eligibility criteria

Northeast Frontier Railway recruitment 2022: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is inviting applicants for apprentice posts. The application process will begin on June 1 and the last date to submit the online application form is June 30. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NFR — nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.

As per the official notice, no physical copy of the application is required to be sent to RRC/Units.

Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 5636 posts. There are a total number of 7 division where the candidates can apply – Katihar (KIR) and TDH workshop have 919 seats, Alipurduar (APDJ) have 522 seats, Rangiya (RNY) have 551, Lumding (LMG), S&T/workshop/MLG (PNO) and Track Machine/MLG have 1140, Tinsukia (TSK) have 547, New Bongaigaon workshop (NBQS) and EWS/BNGN has 1110 seats, and Dibrugarh workshop (DBWS) have 847 seats.

Northeast Frontier Railway recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — nfr.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘NFR recruitment 2022’

Step 3: Fill the required details and upload the required documents as per the mentioned size

Step 4: Check the registration form once and submit

Step 5: Save and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Candidates must note that if the documents are not scanned and are not in the correct size, then the application will not be accepted by the board.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates belonging to general and unreserved category should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years as on April 1, 2022. Age relaxation of 5 years is given for SC/ST candidates.

Education qualification: The candidates must have passed class 10 examination with minimum 50 per cent marks, in aggregate, from recognized board and also possess National Trade Certificate (ITI) in the notified trade issued by the National Council for vocational training or provisional certificate issued by National Council for vocational training/State Council for vocational training.

Application fees: The registration fees for all the categories is Rs. 100 (non-refundable). The payment can be made by using debit card/ credit card/internet banking.