North Eastern Railway invites applications on sports quota vacancies: Check details

The North Eastern Railway is inviting applications for several posts under the sports quota. The registration process has begun from 11am on March 26, and will conclude at 5 pm on April 25. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official North Eastern Railway (NER) website — ner.indianrailways.gov.in — to apply for the posts.

All candidates who apply for the various posts should be of minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years of age on July 1, 2022. No age relaxation is permissible for these posts.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official North Eastern Railway (NER) website — ner.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘contact us/recruitment’ tab, click on ‘recruitment’, and then ‘RRC’.

Step 3: On the new page, click on ‘sports quota recruitment’, and then on link for online application.

Step 4: On the new page, click on the link and agree to the T&C, before proceeding further.

Step 5: On the next page select ‘RRC railways exam’ in the select payment category box.

Step 6: Then, fill up your details and submit.

Step 7: For payment through challan select SBI branch and download PDF challan. Deposit application fee with a print of this challan at the nearest SBI branch.

For all these posts, recruitment will be based on “performance in trial and evaluation of sports and educational achievements,” the official vacancy notice from North Eastern Railways read.

Candidates should note that no posts are reserved for any particular community. Although, candidates from the SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs), women, minorities and economically backward classes categories will have to only pay Rs 250 as the application fees, and the whole amount will be refunded to the candidates who appear for the trial. All other candidates from general categories will pay Rs 500, out of which Rs 400 will be refunded.