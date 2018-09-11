Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
Indian Railways recruitment: Apply for chief manager/ deputy manager/ manager posts at indianrailways.gov.in

Indian Railway recruitment: The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) is looking for Chief Manager, Deputy Manager and Manager (UTS). Aspirants may apply at cris.org.in

Indian Railway recruitment: The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Chief Manager, Deputy Manager and Manager (UTS). The period of deputation is five years. Those who wish to apply may do so a the official website — cris.org.in.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 1

Designation

Chief Manager, Deputy Manager and Manager (UTS)

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should be SG/ JAG/ SS officer of traffic department with requisite experience of working in commercial area. He/ she should also be conversant with functioning in computerized environment.

Pay Scale

Level 13, 12 and 11 (as per 7th CPC pay matrix)

