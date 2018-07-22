Indian Railways: First set of tests to recruit assistant loco pilots, technicians on August 9

Around 47.56 lakh candidates have applied for the jobs. (Representational) Around 47.56 lakh candidates have applied for the jobs. (Representational)

The first set of computer-based tests for the 26,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots and technicians in Indian Railways will be held on August 9, in part of what is being touted as the world’s largest recruitment drive. Around 47.56 lakh candidates have applied for the jobs.

Railways said they would activate the mock link for the first stage of the computer-based test on July 26 and the e-call letter could be downloaded by the candidates from the recruitment board website four days prior to the exam.

“Candidates can log in with their credentials on the above-mentioned dates through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their exam city, date and session and downloading travel authority (for SC/ST candidates only) and E-call letter,” the notice from the railways said.

The exam will last for an hour for general candidates and 80 minutes for differently-abled candidates. It will consist of 75 multiple choice questions and there will be negative marking (1/3rd) for every incorrect answer, the notice said.

“We would like to appeal to all candidates to refer to the official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards for all relevant information and not fall prey to the messages circulated on social media,” said a Railways spokesperson. “Beware of touts and job racketeers as we recruit only on merit and the names of all shortlisted candidates will be published on the official websites of RRBs,” the spokesperson said.

