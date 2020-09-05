Railways to begin recruitment for 1.40 lakh posts, received 2 crore applications

There are more than 1 lakh vacancies for RRB level-1 posts while the remaining 35,277 posts are for paramedical staff, NTPC, and ministerial and isolated category.

The Railways will conduct computeristed tests to fill around 1.40 lakh vacancies in non-technical popular categories (NTPC), level-1 posts, and isolated and ministerial category under from December 15.

VK Yadav, Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, said the national transporter had received nearly two crore applications after notifying the vacancies last year.

Online applications were invited between March 1 and 31, 2019. “We had completed the scrutiny of applications but could not conduct the exam because of the coronavirus pandemic. The exams for all three categories will be held from December 15. Full schedule for examination will be released soon,” he said during an online media interaction Saturday.

The notification for the recruitment was issued on February 23, 2019. There are more than 1 lakh vacancies for RRB level-1 posts while the remaining 35,277 posts are for paramedical staff, NTPC, and ministerial and isolated category.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd