Gujarat metro recruitment: Manager, Assistant Manager and CS posts, salary over Rs 70,000 per month

Gujarat metro recruitment: The Metro Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad (MEGA) Co. Limited has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications for the post of manager, assistant manager and assistant company secretary. Those willing to apply may do so at the official website — gujaratmetrorail.com. The last date for submission of application is September 15. The selection will be done on the basis of an interview.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 11

Designation

General Manager (Civil/ Planning & Construction): The aspirant should be a B.E/ B.Tech (civil) engineering graduate having post qualification experience.

Joint General Manager (Civil/ Construction/ Underground Construction): The aspirant should be a B.E/ B.Tech (civil) engineering graduate having post qualification experience.

Joint General Manager/ Sr.Deputy General Manager (Architecture): The aspirant should be a B.Arch engineering graduate having post qualification experience as an architect.

Manager (Finance & Accounts): The aspirant should be a CA / ICWAI with a minimum 7 to 9 years of post-qualification experience.

Manager (Public Relation): The aspirant should possess a master’s degree in journalism or mass communication of a recognised university, having minimum 7 to 9 years of post-qualification experience.

Assistant Company Secretary: The aspirant must be a qualified company secretary in fellow/ associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, with 7 to 9 years of relevant experience. LLB/LLM would be preferred.

Assistant Manager: The aspirant must be a B.E/ B.Tech (civil) engineering graduate, with MBA, having minimum five years of post qualification experience in asset management of large infra project.

Age limit:

General Manager: The age of the candidates should not exceed 58 years.

Joint General Manager (Civil/ Construction): The age of the candidates should not exceed 50 years.

Joint General Manager (Underground Construction): The age of the candidates should not exceed 50 years.

Joint General Manager/ Sr.Deputy General Manager (Architecture): The age of the candidates should not exceed 50/ 48 years.

Manager (Finance & Accounts): The age of the candidates should not exceed 38 years.

Manager (Public Relation): The age of the candidates should not exceed 38 years.

Assistant Company Secretary: The age of the candidates should not exceed 38 years.

Assistant Manager: The age of the candidates should not exceed 30 years.

Pay Scale

General Manager: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 51,300 to Rs 73,000.

Joint General Manager: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 36,600 to Rs 62,000.

Manager: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 24,900 to Rs 50,500.

Assistant Company Secretary: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 24,90 to Rs 50,500.

Assistant Manager: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 20,600 to Rs 46,500.

