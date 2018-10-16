Eastern Railway recruitment 2018: Apply for 2907 apprentices jobs at rrcer.com

Eastern Railway recruitment 2018: The online application process has been started from October 15 at the official website, rrcer.com Eastern Railway recruitment 2018: The online application process has been started from October 15 at the official website, rrcer.com

Eastern Railway recruitment 2018: Indian Railway, Eastern zone has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of apprentice. The interested candidates can apply online through the official website, rrcer.com. There are 2907 ACT Apprentices posts, and the candidates’ upper age limit should not cross 24 years.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 2907

Name of the posts: ACT Apprentices

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates should clear Class 10 with a ITI degree

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 24 years. The age of the candidates should not be less than 18 years.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get stipend per month.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of merit

Application fee:

General/ OBC: The candidates belong to General/ OBC category have to submit an application fee of Rs 100.

SC/ ST/ PWD/ Women candidates: The candidates belong to this category do not have to pay any application fee.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: October 15

Last date to apply online: November 14

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website, rrcer.com, on or before November 14, 2018.

