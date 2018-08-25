Follow Us:
Monday, August 27, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Due to Kerala floods, Railway recruitment exam postponed to September 4

Kerala floods: Around 30,000 candidates who had been unable to appear in the exam will now be able to do so, the railways has said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: August 27, 2018 12:37:56 pm
rrb exams, rrb admit card, rrb group d admit card download Kerala has been battered by torrential downpours since August 8, with floods and landslides. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)

For flood-hit Kerala, the railway recruitment exam that was postponed will now be held on September 4. Around 30,000 candidates who had been unable to appear in the exam will now be able to do so, the railways has said.

Soon after incessant rains in the state, the railways had announced postponement of the exams in centres in Kerala which began on August 9 and continued in phases on August 13, 14, 17, 20 and 21.

The next phases are to be held on August 29, 30 and 31. Nearly 48 lakh candidates will appear for the exam for 66,502 vacancies of assistant loco-pilots and technicians.

Must Watch

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Honor Play review : Flagship level performance at affordable pricing
Watch Now
Honor Play review : Flagship level performance at affordable pricing
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement