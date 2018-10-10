Cyclone Titli: RRB Group D exam postponed in some centres in Odisha

Cyclone Titli: “The Railway recruitment examinations in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Khurda and Berhamapur has been postponed, however, the exams will be held in Balasore and Rourkella as scheduled,” said RRB official Angaraj Mohan. Representational Image Cyclone Titli: “The Railway recruitment examinations in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Khurda and Berhamapur has been postponed, however, the exams will be held in Balasore and Rourkella as scheduled,” said RRB official Angaraj Mohan. Representational Image

Cyclone Titli: The cyclone Titli may hit the coast of Odisha toning , therefore the Railway Recruitment Board has decided to postpone the exam scheduled on October 11 and 12. “The Railway recruitment examinations in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Khurda and Berhamapur has been postponed, however, the exams will be held in Balasore and Rourkella as scheduled,” said RRB official Angaraj Mohan.

LIVE UPDATES | Cyclone Titli upgraded to ‘very severe cyclonic storm’

The red alert has been issued for Odisha on Tuesday as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal had intensified into a cyclonic storm, Titli, and was moving towards the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast. “Titli is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move northwestwards from tonight and cross Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam around Thursday,” PTI quoted director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, H R Biswas, as saying.

The IMD bulletin said while wind speeds would reach 100 kmph along south Odisha coast, it would remain within 75 kmph in the north. Titli is centered at about 530 km southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 480 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has issued an alert to all coastal districts and collectors have been asked to make necessary arrangements to shift people living in low-lying areas

