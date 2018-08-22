BMRCL is hiring for Assistant Security Officer post, eligibility and salary details

- Xiaomi Poco F1 launch Highlights: Poco F1 price in India starts at Rs 20,999, sale date, launch offers, etc
BMRCL recruitment 2018: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications for the post of Assistant Security Officer, on contract basis, from experienced personnels in the operation and maintenance wing. Those who want to apply can do so at the official website, http://www.bmrc.co.in. The last date for submission of application is September 19 by 4 pm. The duration of the contract will be one year. The selection will be done on the basis of an interview.
Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 40
Designation
Assistant Security Officer
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification: The aspirants should be retired personnels with experience in the field of security viz. retired Police Sub Inspector from GoK, Subedar or equivalent rank in army and air force and central police armed forces.
Age limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 62 years.
Pay Scale
The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 22,000.
Selection procedure
Those who will get shortlisted will then be called for an interview.
How to apply
Applications in prescribed format should be posted to, ‘The General Manager (HR), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, III Floor, BMTC Complex, K.H Road, Shanthinagar, Bangalore 560027’.
