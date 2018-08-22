BMRCL is hiring for Assistant Security Officer post, eligibility and salary details

BMRCL recruitment 2018: The last date for submission of application is September 19. The last date for submission of application is September 19.

BMRCL recruitment 2018: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications for the post of Assistant Security Officer, on contract basis, from experienced personnels in the operation and maintenance wing. Those who want to apply can do so at the official website, http://www.bmrc.co.in. The last date for submission of application is September 19 by 4 pm. The duration of the contract will be one year. The selection will be done on the basis of an interview.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 40

Designation

Assistant Security Officer

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirants should be retired personnels with experience in the field of security viz. retired Police Sub Inspector from GoK, Subedar or equivalent rank in army and air force and central police armed forces.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 62 years.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 22,000.

Selection procedure

Those who will get shortlisted will then be called for an interview.

How to apply

Applications in prescribed format should be posted to, ‘The General Manager (HR), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, III Floor, BMTC Complex, K.H Road, Shanthinagar, Bangalore 560027’.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd