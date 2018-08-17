Vajpayee no more: RRB exams to be conducted today as scheduled, postponed in Kerala

“We are announcing that tomorrow’s RRB exam will be conducted in all the three shifts as per schedule,” Rajesh Bajpai said “We are announcing that tomorrow’s RRB exam will be conducted in all the three shifts as per schedule,” Rajesh Bajpai said

After some deliberation on national mourning following the sad demise of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the Group C, ALP Technician exams on Friday in three shifts as per schedule. However, the exams in Kerala was postponed taking note of the flood situation there. 27,000 candidates were to appear in the examinations.

“We are announcing that tomorrow’s RRB exam will be conducted in all the three shifts as per schedule. This is being done through the RRB websites. Individual SMS-es are also being sent to about 4.36 lakh candidates,” Rajesh Bajpai, Director, Information and Publicity, Indian Railways, said. He, however, added that due to the worsening of the flood situation in Kerala, it was not possible to conduct the exam in the southern state on Friday. “So, the exam at the Kerala centres is being postponed,” Bajpai said

The RRB exam in Kerala scheduled for tomorrow by Indian Railways has been postponed because of the floods. 27,000 candidates were to appear. It will be held later. 2/2 @IndianExpress #KeralaFloods — Avishek Dastidar (@avishekgd) August 16, 2018

After some deliberation on national mourning for #AtalBihariVajpayee Indian Railways has decided that RRB recruitment exam will be held as scheduled tomorrow in three shifts across India. Only exception is Kerala. 1/2 @IndianExpress — Avishek Dastidar (@avishekgd) August 16, 2018

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee breathed his last at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday at the age of 93. In a medical bulletin, AIIMS said: “It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of former prime minister of India, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 5.05 pm on 16.08.2018. Shri Vajpayee was admitted in AIIMS on 11.06.2018 and was stable in the last 9 weeks under the care of a team of AIIMS doctors. Unfortunately his condition deteriorated over the last 36 hours and he was put on life support systems. Despite the best of efforts, we have lost him today. We join the Nation in deeply mourning this great loss.”

Expressing the grief, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “India grieves the demise of our beloved Atal Ji. His passing away marks the end of an era. He lived for the nation and served it assiduously for decades. My thoughts are with his family, BJP Karyakartas and millions of admirers in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti.”

