Rail Coach Factory recruitment 2019: Apply for 223 jobs, 10th pass can apply

Rail Coach Factory recruitment 2019: The Ministry of Railways has invited applications for apprentices jobs at the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, Punjab through its official website, rcf.indianrailways.gov.in. The application process has begun and will conclude on March 23, 2019 after midnight.

Advertising

Candidates will be selected based on their marks in class matriculation (class 10) and ITI in trade apprenticeship. In case of two candidates having same marks, preference will be given to the elder candidate.

RPF recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 223

Post wise vacancy details

Fitter – 54

Welder -43

Machinist – 20

Painter – 17

Carpenter – 24

Mechanic (motor vehicle) – 6

Electrician – 30

Electronic mechanic – 10

AC and refrigerator mechanic – 59

RCF recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidate must have cleared class 10 with at least 50 per cent marks and have a national trade certification.

Age: Candidates should be at least 15 years old but not more than 24 years old as February 23, 2019. Upper age limit is relaxable up to five years for Sc and ST category and three years for OBC category candidates and 10 years for PWD category candidates.

RCF recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rcf.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘online module of Act Apprentice 2018-19’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘registration’

Step 5: Create a log-in id using personal details

Step 6: Log-in, fill form, upload images and pay fee

RCF recruitment 2019: Pay

The payment link will be activated two days after filling of the application form. Candidates need to pay Rs 100. Keep print out of application form and payment slip for future reference.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.