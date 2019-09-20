Questions on artificial intelligence in UPSC CSE Main, more focus on analytical skills

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Main exam started Friday and will continue till September 29. Based on the feedback of students and experts, the recruitment exam is believed to be easier than last year. Several are of the opinion that the 2017 pattern has made a comeback after undergoing slight changes in 2018.

“In the essay paper, UPSC is back to questions on current affairs in one section and philosophical topics in the other. So, it is a good mix that tests your skills for writing both kinds of essays. This is almost the template that UPSC followed until 2017, and it is back to it in 2019. The candidates would have felt confident seeing the topics, particularly after the extremely difficult topics in 2018,” said Pulkit Sachdeva, co-founder, SleepyClasses, a UPSC preparation platform.

“The current issues included media bias, artificial intelligence and its effect on jobs among others. Even among philosophical questions, the topics were fairly easy to write on and could have been attempted well by aspirants who possess wide-ranging knowledge,” said Sachdeva.

“Asking about philosophical topics along with current affairs improves the test quality. Several questions required students to analyse current issues. Candidates who possess analytical skills and understanding rather than just information will score better in these exams,” remarked Manoj Jha from GS Score.

The written examination consists of nine papers in conventional essay-type in the subjects set, out of which two papers will be qualifying in nature. Marks obtained in the main examination (written as well as interview) would determine their final ranking.

Those who qualify the mains will be shortlisted for the interview round. The candidates, opting for Indian Language medium for the written part of the Civil Services (Main) examination, may choose either the same Indian language or English or Hindi as the medium for the interview as well. The interview will carry 275 marks with no minimum qualifying marks.

