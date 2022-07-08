Pursuing IT, Tech degrees? Here are some government internships

For those looking to utilise their summer vacations, getting an internship is the most sound decision right now. For students who are currently pursuing or aspiring for a tech degree, one the best ways to learn is through on-field experiences. To gain such experience and learnings, here’s a list of internships you can apply for this month.

Dehradun Smart City

This internship is a full-time part for BTech in Computer Science and Engineering or Computer Engineering or equivalent of that. In this, the intern will assist the Deputy General Manager of Information Technology in implementing all IT works in the Smart City Project. He/he must be good in MS office and is expected to have his or her own laptop.

The internship will carry on for three months, and the candidate will get Rs 5000 as monthly stipend and a certificate will be issued by Dehradun Smart City Limited upon completion of the internship.

Link to apply: internship.aicte-india.org/login_new.php

Surat Smart City

Internships are available for the post of B.Tech/B.E./Equivalent (Information Technology) graduates and B.Tech/B.E./Equivalent (Computer Networking) graduates. For the IT internships, there are four spots and five spots for Computer Networking internship. Candidates will require an equivalent degree for their internships, and will be paid Rs 15,000-20,000 monthly stipend.

In addition to this, there are four spots available for internships related to B.Tech/B.E./Equivalent (Civil) Graduates, and eight spots for B.Tech/B.E./Equivalent (Electrical) related internship. Candidates will be paid Rs 15,000-20,000 monthly stipend.

Also read | Looking for government jobs? Here are a few for people aged above 35 years

Additionally, one should remember that not more than 36 months should have passed from the date of declaration of final year results to the date from which the internship is sought.

The duration of the internship will be three months (full time). Interested candidates will have to visit smartnet.niua.org/tulip/ to apply for these internships.

Jammu Smart City Limited

The Jammu Smart City Limited is looking for website developer interns who can start immediately and work for a period of six months (full time). During this internship, candidates will create and maintain websites. They will also be responsible for the site’s technical aspects, such as its performance and capacity, which are measures of a website’s speed and how much traffic the site can handle. In addition, web developers may create content for the site.

Candidates should be pursuing B.Tech. / B.E./ Equivalent, B.Tech. / B.E./ Equivalent, B.Tech. / B.E./ Equivalent, BCA, and have specialisation from Computer Engineering, Electronics and Communications Engineering, Information Technology.

The monthly stipend is 15000 and candidates have time till July 8 to apply through the AICTE Internship portal.

Tiruppur Smart City Limited

There are two vacancies for Statistical analysis and data analytics. Candidates will be designing and maintaining data systems and databases. They will also assist in using statistical tools to interpret data sets, trends and patterns that could be valuable for diagnostic and predictive analytics efforts. They will also collaborate with programmers, engineers, and organisational leaders to identify opportunities for process improvements, recommend system modifications, and develop policies for data-driven governance.

In addition to a monthly stipend of 10000, candidates will be paid travelling allowances to the project sites whenever applicable. Trainee materials and stationary will be provided.

Candidates should have BA, B.Sc., and specialisation from Statistics, Economics, Computer Science, Mathematics. Interested candidates have time till July 13 to apply through the AICTE Internship portal.