Punjab to follow UPSC pattern for PCS exams, increases number of chances

The Punjab government has decided to follow the pattern of the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) and increase the number of chances for PCS aspirants, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said.

Advertising

While replying to a question of MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha in the House on the second day of the ongoing Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, he said, “Punjab has decided to follow UPSC pattern to increase the number of chances for Punjab Civil Services aspirants from the existing four to six in the general category and to nine for the Backward Classes, while the Scheduled Caste category students will get unlimited chances.”

Read| SSC CGL 2018: Staff Selection Commission changes age limit, result on August 20

The chief minister said the government had already been working on the changes for the past several weeks. While the age limit for the SC category is 42 years, for general and BC/OBC categories is 37 and 40 years, respectively, according to the Central Commission’s rules.

Advertising

As per the existing Punjab Civil Service (Appointment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 2009, the candidates of all the categories had four chances to appear in the PCS (EB) examination. Before implementation of the Punjab Civil Service (Appointment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 2009, there was no limit on the chances to appear in the said examination for all the categories, Singh said.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.