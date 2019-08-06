Toggle Menu
Punjab to follow UPSC pattern for PCS exams, increases number of chanceshttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/punjab-to-follow-upsc-pattern-for-pcs-exams-upsc-gov-in-5881694/

Punjab to follow UPSC pattern for PCS exams, increases number of chances

Under the new rule, the number of chances for the unreserved category goes up from four to six. For backward classes, the number of attempts will be 0 and for SC, ST category, there will unlimited chances

UPSC, union public service comission, PCS, punjab commission service, amarinder singh, upsc.gov.in, employment news, sarkari naukri, sarkari naukri result, govt jobs
UPSC rules to be applicable in PCS exams. (Express Photo)

The Punjab government has decided to follow the pattern of the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) and increase the number of chances for PCS aspirants, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said.

While replying to a question of MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha in the House on the second day of the ongoing Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, he said, “Punjab has decided to follow UPSC pattern to increase the number of chances for Punjab Civil Services aspirants from the existing four to six in the general category and to nine for the Backward Classes, while the Scheduled Caste category students will get unlimited chances.”

Read| SSC CGL 2018: Staff Selection Commission changes age limit, result on August 20

The chief minister said the government had already been working on the changes for the past several weeks. While the age limit for the SC category is 42 years, for general and BC/OBC categories is 37 and 40 years, respectively, according to the Central Commission’s rules.

Advertising

As per the existing Punjab Civil Service (Appointment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 2009, the candidates of all the categories had four chances to appear in the PCS (EB) examination. Before implementation of the Punjab Civil Service (Appointment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 2009, there was no limit on the chances to appear in the said examination for all the categories, Singh said.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 RRB ALP technician recruitment 2019: Document verification, medical test dates revised
2 SSC CGL 2018: Staff Selection Commission changes age limit, result on August 20
3 Assam Police recruitment exam admit card 2019 released, how to download