Punjab SSSB to conduct written exam for posts of school librarian in July 

The Punjab School Education Department (Secondary education) has decided to conduct offline examinations for the recruitment of school librarians. Raman Behl, chairman of the Subordinate Services Selection Board (SSSB), informed that the exams will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode on July 18.

Behl informed in detail that elaborate arrangements have been made to conduct the examination on July 18. He said that after checking the educational documents in counselling of the successful candidates of written examination, the recommendations of the eligible candidates will be forwarded to the department for issuance of appointment letters.

Behl said that while adhering to the policy of impartiality, transparency and Ghar Ghar Rozgar Scheme of the Punjab government, the board would install modern tech tools such as jammer, biometric, videography etc in the examination and the recruitment would be carried out purely on merit basis.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had recently issued a clarification regarding the certificates of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) candidates. After the Education Ministry’s decision to extend the validity of TET scores for a lifetime, the board has decided to not issue any fresh certificate for previous years’ exams.

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had announced that the government has decided to extend the validity period of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate from 7 years to lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011.