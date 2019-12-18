Punjab PSTET admit card 2018 released; check syllabus, exam pattern

PSTET Admit Card 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the admit card for the Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET 2018). The candidates who will appear in the recruitment examination can download the hall ticket from the official website- pstet.net.
The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) would be conducted on Sunday, December 22, 2019. The candidates who will clear the exam will be appointed as a teacher for Class I to VIII.
PSTET admit card 2018: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website- pstet.net
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘PSTET admit card 2018’
Step 3: Log in with your registration number and password
Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
PSTET 2018: Exam pattern
There will be two papers — PSTET 1 for those who aspirants who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 and PSTET 2 for those who intend to become a teacher for classes 6 to 8.
The papers will be carrying 150 objective-type questions of one mark. To qualify PSTET, a candidate has to score minimum 60 per cent marks. For recruitment, a separate subject test will be conducted for primary and upper primary class teachers.
The candidates are advised to carry the PSTET admit card 2018 at the exam centres, failing they will not be allowed to appear in the recruitment examination.
