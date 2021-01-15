Punjab PSSSB Patwari notification 2020: Apply for 1152 posts, salary up to Rs 35,400

Punjab PSSSB Patwari notification 2020: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) invites applications for the post of Zilladars and Irrigation Booking Clerk or Patwaris. A total of 1152 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam. Interested candidates can apply at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The application process is open and will continue to remain so till February 11.

To be selected for the post, candidates will have to clear two levels of examinations. A common merit list will be released based on the second exam. Candidates have to score at least 40 per cent marks in the written exam to pass it. Only 10 times the number of candidates will be shortlisted based on merit for the second exam.

Punjab PSSSB Patwari notification 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years old to be eligible to apply for the post. The upper age is capped at 37 years. Candidates belonging to reserve categories will get relaxation in the upper age limit, as per rules.

Education: The applicant should possess a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university to apply for the post of Patwari. Applicants should also have passed matriculation with Punjabi as one of the subjects or its equivalent level. Those applying for the post of Zilladars should have passed a degree exam or equivalent from a recognised university/institute with a second division.

Punjab PSSSB Patwari notification 2020: Fees

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. SC, BC, and EWS candidates will have to pay Rs 250 and ex-servicemen will have to pay Rs 200. Physically handicapped candidates will have to pay Rs 500.

Punjab PSSSB Patwari notification 2020: Salary

The selected candidates shall undergo one-year training in Patwar School and six-month training in the field during this period of training only stipend Rs 5,000 per month. Those selected for the post of Patwari will get a pay of Rs 19,900 while those in Zilladars will get a pay Rs 35,400.