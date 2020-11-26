Punjab pre-primary teacher recruitment 2020: Notification released for 8,393 posts, apply from Dec 1

Punjab pre-primary teacher recruitment 2020: Apply at educationrecruitmentboard.com from Dec 1 (Express Photo by Abhisek Saha/ Representational)

Punjab pre-primary teacher recruitment 2020: The Department of School Education, Punjab has invited applications for the recruitment of pre-primary teachers at educationrecruitmentboard.com. A total of 8,393 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The online application process will begin on December 1 and will conclude on December 21, as per the official notice. To be selected for these posts, candidates have to pass a 100-marks objective-type test.

Not just marks in the exam, candidates will also be given marks for their academic and professional performance. Candidates working as teachers or volunteers in Punjab govt schools will get one mark per year for their professional record. A total of up to 10 marks will be given to candidates. Candidates will also get five marks if they have passed their graduation in first grade, three marks for second grade, and two marks for third grade.

Punjab pre-primary teacher recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Education: Applicants should submit their class 12 board exam certificate which should have at least 45 per marks. Applicants should have at least a one-year diploma certificate in nursery teaching education programme or equivalent. Candidates should have Punjabi as one of their subjects (even elective) in class 10.

Age: The applicant should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 37 years. The age will be counted as on January 1, as per the official notice. There will be relaxation in the upper age limit as per the government norms.

Punjab pre-primary teacher recruitment 2020: Fee

The general category applicants will have to pay Rs 1,000 as a registration fee, for reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 500. For candidates belonging to ex-serviceman category, no fee will be applicable.

