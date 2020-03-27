Punjab PPSC recruitment 2020: Apply for 544 posts; check pay scale, eligibility

Punjab PPSC recruitment 2020: Interested candidates can apply at the official website, ppsc.gov.in till April 30, 2020 Punjab PPSC recruitment 2020: Interested candidates can apply at the official website, ppsc.gov.in till April 30, 2020

Punjab PPSC recruitment 2020: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited applications for the post of headmaster or headmistress, principal and block primary education officer. A total of 544 vacancies are on offer. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, ppsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is April 30, 2020.

PPSC recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total: 544

PPSC recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Education: For the post of principal, candidates should have cleared a Master’s degree with 50 per cent marks at least and should have B.Ed degree with teaching experience of at least five years.

For the post of headmaster/mistress candidates should have cleared graduation with at least 55 per cent marks, posses a B.Ed degree and should have teaching experience of eight years and six years as master/ mistress.

For BPEO posts, candidates should have cleared a bachelor’s degree with 50 per cent marks and have two-years elementary teacher’s training course (D.El.Ed) certification.

Age: Candidates should be at least 18 years of age and not more than 37 years old as on January 1, 2020.

PPSC recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ppsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘open advertisement’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 5: Click on new registration

Step 6: Log-in using newly registered id

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

PPSC recruitment 2020: Salary

Selected candidates at the post of principal will get a salary in the range of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with additional pay of Rs 6,600.

For the post of BPEO candidates will get a monthly salary in the range of Rs 10,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 5000 and those hired as headmaster/ headmistress will get salary within the range of Rs 10,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 5000.

Interested candidates can apply at the official website, ppsc.gov.in till April 30, 2020.

