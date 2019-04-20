Punjab PPSC recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 civil judge posts, monthly salary up to Rs 44,700

PPSC recruitment 2019: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) had advertised for 75 posts of civil judge cum judicial magistrate at its official website, ppsc.gov.in. The application process is on and will conclude on May 8, 2019, however, candidates can pay fee till May 15, 2019.

Advertising

To be recruited at the post candidates will have to appear for preliminary, Main exams and interview round. Candidates need to fill the form and submit online as well as take a print out and submit it to the PPSC, Patiala along with relevant documents by 5 pm of May 25, 2019.

PPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must possess a bachelors’ degree of law from a recognised university

Age: Candidate must be at least 21 years of age and the upper age limit is capped at 37 years. The upper age limit is capped at 45 years for reserved category candidates.

Advertising

PPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ppsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘open advertisement’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply’, you will be redirected to a new page and click on ‘apply online’ at end of the page

Step 5: Fill form, make payment

PPSC recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as application fee. For reserved catgeory candidates it is Rs 250.

PPSC recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 27,700 – Rs 44,770.