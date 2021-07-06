Punjab Police recruitment 2021: Applications invited on 560 SI vacancies

Punjab Police recruitment board has invited applications on 560 sub inspector posts for the year 2021 in the Punjab police. The application process has begun on the official website – punjabpolice.gov.in and the last date to apply is July 27, 11:55 pm.

“Online Applications are invited from Indian citizens for direct recruitment to fill vacancies of ‘Sub-Inspectors’ in the 3 cadres of (i) District Police, (ii) Armed Police and (iii) Investigation and (iv) ‘Intelligence Officers’ (in the rank of Sub-Inspector) in the Intelligence Cadre of Punjab Police.” the official notification reads.

The recruitment for filling up the vacancies in the four cadres will be carried out through a common application form (CAF) and computer-based test (CBT) process followed by physical measurement test (PMT) and physical screening test (PST) with specified qualifying parameters.

Candidates are required to indicate their choice of cadres in order of preference in the application Form, provided they meet the eligibility criteria. The allocation of selected candidates to different cadres shall be on the basis of their respective merit (based strictly on the basis of marks obtained in the written test), normalisation, and the indicated cadre preference against available category-wise vacancies subject to the candidates fulfilling the requisite eligibility criteria, which could be/are different for the various cadres.

In case, a candidate applies for only one cadre in the Common Application Form, he/she shall be considered only for posts in that cadre and not for posts in any other cadre

Eligibility criteria –

Age limit: As per the notification, minimum age as on January 1, 2021 should be 18 years and maximum age as on January 1, 2021 should be 28 years.

Educational qualification: The candidate should be a graduate from a recognized university or its equivalent.

Candidates must have passed matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects, or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi language as specified by the state govt. from time to time.