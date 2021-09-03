Punjab Police Intelligence Assistant Constable admit card 2021 released: How to download

September 3, 2021 6:33:49 pm
Punjab Police released the admit card for the post of Intelligence Assistant and Constable on the official website – punjabpolice.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination can download their admit card from the official website – iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021.
In July, the Punjab Police had invited applications for filling up 1191 vacancies for Intelligence Assistant in Intelligence Cadre and Constables in the Investigation Cadre.
Punjab Police Intelligence Assistant Constable admit card 2021: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above or click here
Step 2: Go to the ‘recruitment’ tab
Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the respective post you applied for
Step 4: Click on recruitment portal ‘ https://iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021’
Step 5: You will be directed to a new page. Click on ‘login’ and enter your registration number and user password.
Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed. Download and take a print out
The admit card is an important document and carries exam date, venue and other details. In case of problem, the aspirant should get in touch with the exam authority.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-