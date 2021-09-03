Punjab Police Intelligence Assistant Constable admit card 2021 released: How to download

Punjab Police released the admit card for the post of Intelligence Assistant and Constable on the official website – punjabpolice.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination can download their admit card from the official website – iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021.

In July, the Punjab Police had invited applications for filling up 1191 vacancies for Intelligence Assistant in Intelligence Cadre and Constables in the Investigation Cadre.

Punjab Police Intelligence Assistant Constable admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above or click here

Step 2: Go to the ‘recruitment’ tab

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the respective post you applied for

Step 4: Click on recruitment portal ‘ https://iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021’

Step 5: You will be directed to a new page. Click on ‘login’ and enter your registration number and user password.

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed. Download and take a print out

The admit card is an important document and carries exam date, venue and other details. In case of problem, the aspirant should get in touch with the exam authority.