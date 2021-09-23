scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 23, 2021
MUST READ

Punjab Police Constable admit card released: How to download

This recruitment drive is held by the Punjab police to fill up 2,015 vacancies of constables in district cadre and 2,343 vacancies of constables in the armed cadre.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
September 23, 2021 7:14:40 pm
ICSI, icsi.edu, cseet admit card, icsi admit card, cseet exam date, icsi official address, cseet download linkOver 2000 vacancies will be filled. File/representational

Punjab Police today released the admit card for constable recruitment examination 2021 on its official website. Candidates who registered for the test can download their admit cards at punjabpolice.gov.in. The admit card will be available for download till 6 pm on September 26.

This recruitment drive is held by the Punjab police to fill up 2,015 vacancies of constables in district cadre and 2,343 vacancies of constables in the armed cadre.

Punjab Police admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Recruitments” tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, “RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF CONSTABLE”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 4: Click on the link to the recruitment portal and then

Step 5: Click on “Log in” option. Enter your ID and password.

Step 6: Download the admit card will appear on the screen.

Selection process: The selection will be held in a two stage process. In stage I, the objective type written test (OMR based) will conducted where multiple choice questions will be asked. In stage II- document scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST) will be held, as per the official notification. Both PMT and PST shall be qualifying in nature.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 23: Latest News

Advertisement
X