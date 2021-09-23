Punjab Police Constable admit card released: How to download

Punjab Police today released the admit card for constable recruitment examination 2021 on its official website. Candidates who registered for the test can download their admit cards at punjabpolice.gov.in. The admit card will be available for download till 6 pm on September 26.

This recruitment drive is held by the Punjab police to fill up 2,015 vacancies of constables in district cadre and 2,343 vacancies of constables in the armed cadre.

Punjab Police admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Recruitments” tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, “RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF CONSTABLE”.

Step 4: Click on the link to the recruitment portal and then

Step 5: Click on “Log in” option. Enter your ID and password.

Step 6: Download the admit card will appear on the screen.

Selection process: The selection will be held in a two stage process. In stage I, the objective type written test (OMR based) will conducted where multiple choice questions will be asked. In stage II- document scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST) will be held, as per the official notification. Both PMT and PST shall be qualifying in nature.