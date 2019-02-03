Punjab National Bank recruitment 2019: Online application process postponed, to commence soon

Punjab National Bank recruitment 2019: Punjab National Bank has postponed the application process for the recruitment of the post of Technical Officers. “The application process for the said recruitment will be commenced soon,” mentioned the official notification.

“With reference to the advertisement regarding the recruitment of 325 Technical Officers in Punjab National Bank issued in the Hindustan Hindi (dated 29.01.2019) and to be issued in the Employment News (dated 02.02.2019), the process for the said recruitment has been postponed by the Bank till further notice,” read the official notification.

The bank earlier advertised for the recruitment process of Technical Officer vacancies. The candidates need to possess educational qualifications of Bachelor of Technology/ Bachelor of Engineering (B.Tech/ BE) to apply for the posts.

Punjab National Bank recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, pnbindia.in

Step 2: Click on ‘online application’ link

Step 3: Register yourself with a valid user id and password

Step 4: Enter the necessary details

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

There are 325 vacant posts, and the age of the candidates should not be above 18 years.

