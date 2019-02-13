PNB recruitment 2019: Application process for 325 vacancies to begin February 14

PNB recruitment 2019: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications for 325 jobs on its official website, pnbindia.in. The vacancies are for officer-level posts. The online registration for the same will begin on February 14, 2019 and the last date to apply is March 2, 2019.

The exam is likely to be conducted on March 24, 2019, according to the official notification.

Vacancy details:

Total vacancies: 325

Post wise vacancy details:

MMG Scale-III: 106

MMG Scale-II: 99

JMG Scale-I: 120

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

Senior Manager (Credit): The candidates will have to be a CA/ ICWA/ MBA or PGDM or any post-graduation degree or diploma from any AICTE approved institute with a minimum 5 years post qualification experience.

Manager (Credit): The candidates will have to be a CA/ ICWA/ MBA or PGDM or any post-graduation degree or diploma from any AICTE approved institute with a minimum 3 years of post qualification experience.

Senior Manager (Law): The candidates need to possess a degree in Law with a minimum 7 years of working experience.

Manager (Law): The candidates need to possess a degree in Law with a minimum 3 years of working experience.

For post wise details on educational qualifications, please check the official notification.

Age Limit:

Senior Management (Credit): The candidates age should be between 25 to 37 years.

Manager (Credit): The age of the candidates should be between 25 to 35 years.

Senior Manager (Law): The candidates age should be between 28 to 35 years

Manager (Law): The age of the candidates should be between 25 to 32 years.

Manager (HRD): The age of the candidates should be between 25 to 35 years.

Officer (IT): The candidates age should b e between 21 to 28 years.

Pay scale:

Senior Manager(Credit)/ Law: The candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 42,020 to 51,490.

Manager (Credit)/ Law/ HRD: The candidates will get remuneration between Rs 31,705 to 45,950.

Officer (IT): The pay scale will be between Rs 23,700 to 42,020.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website pnbindia.in.

