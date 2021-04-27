Punjab government to recruit nurses for 473 posts amid COVID second wave

The basic pay of these newly recruited staff nurses would be Rs 29,200 per month. Express Photo by Prashant Nandkar/ Representational

Amid the second wave of Covid-19, the Punjab government has decided to recruit 473 nurses in various hospitals. The Cabinet gave its nod to allow the recruitment of 473 posts of staff nurses in Rajindra Hospital, Patiala and Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar attached with Government Medical Colleges of Patiala and Amritsar respectively by taking these posts out of the purview of Subordinate Service Selection Board to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot through the written test on the basis of merit.

The basic pay of these newly recruited staff nurses would be Rs 29,200 per month as already approved by the Finance Department.

These posts were created under the state government’s plan of restructuring to bring far more efficiency in the functioning of the Medical Education & Research department.

PPSC to till 1 lakh posts

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will fill nearly one lakh vacancies in various departments, boards, corporations, agencies of the state government during the year 2020 to 2022, the Cabinet gave post-facto approval to amend Part-II B of the Punjab Public Service Commission (Limitation of Functions) Regulation, 1955, by putting these posts into Commission’s purview.

The state government had earlier slashed exam fee for various examinations. As per the new orders issued by the Department of Personnel today, the fee for economically weaker section (EWS), those with disabilities and descendants of ex-serviceman has been reduced from Rs 3,000 to Rs 500. The candidates from these categories will only pay an application fee of Rs 500 and there will be no examination fee.