Punjab teacher recruitment test result declared

The Punjab Government has announced the results of the test conducted on April 11 for the recruitment of teachers in Meritorious Schools. A spokesperson of the School Education Department said that the Directorate of Education Recruitment will recruit 67 lecturers and 13 DPEs in various subjects i.e Biology, Physics, Maths, Chemistry, Punjabi and English in the meritorious schools.

The advertisement for the recruitment was issued on October 9, 2020, and the examination was held on April 11, 2021. According to the spokesperson, the result has been uploaded after resolving the objections of the candidates related to ‘Answer Key’ and the candidate can see results by logging in to their ID.

Despite the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, government schools in Punjab have seen admissions for the current session improve significantly.

Also Read | TET 2021: Status of all teacher eligibility tests held by CBSE, states

According to the Punjab Education department, during the last academic session, Punjab was the only state in the country where about 15 per cent increase in admissions in government schools was witnessed despite the pandemic. This year so far, more than 11 per cent increase has been recorded in admissions.

Some schools have seen even 100 per cent increase in student strength this year as compared to the past couple of years. Across the state currently, there are 180 high, senior secondary schools (SSS) and even primary schools that have more than 1,000 students.