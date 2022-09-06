scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Punjab govt to regularise services of contractual, ad-hoc teachers

This step is taken to ensure that such employees do not suffer from uncertainty and harassment and to grant them security of tenure, according to the statement.

Punjab Cabinet, CM Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Temporary Teachers regularisation, AAP Government,Punjab Ad hoc Teachers regularisation,Punjab Contractual Teacher regularisationThe AAP government took a policy route to regularise the services of contractual and temporary employees. It will allow the state government to bypass the legislation route.(Representational image/unsplash.com)

The Punjab Cabinet  on Monday gave a nod to a policy framed for regularising the services of contractual, ad hoc, daily wage and temporary teachers who have completed 10 years of service.

It decided to regularise the services of around 9,000 teachers by placing them in a special cadre. According to the policy, the beneficiary employees will continue in service till 58 years of age and they will be treated as fresh appointees, .

Read |Teachers’ Day 2022: From Youtube channels to holding classes under a flyover, meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here, according to an official release.

A three-member committee, formed to explore the ways and means to regularise the services of the contractual employees, submitted its report to the Cabinet which accepted the same.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...

The AAP government in the state had earlier announced that it was committed to regularising the services of contractual and temporary employees. The decision comes ahead of the high-stakes assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

There are around 36,000 contractual and temporary employees in different government departments. Teachers are the first set of contractual and temporary employees whose services are going to be regularised.

After the Cabinet meeting, the chief minister, in Anandpur Sahib, said his government has decided to regularise the service of 8,736 teachers.

Advertisement

He said services of 5,442 education service providers, 1,130 Inclusive education teachers and others will be regularised.

According to the official statement, previously various appointments to ‘Group C’ and ‘Group D’ level posts in government had been made on contract and temporary basis based on imminent requirements and exigencies of service.

Also Read |Teachers’ Day 2022: 14,500 schools to be upgraded as PM-Shri with NEP components, says PM Modi

Some of such employees have now put in more than 10 years of service. The Cabinet opined that at this stage, to relieve these employees or to replace them in this capacity in service with another set of people will be unjustified and improper.

Advertisement

This step is taken to ensure that such employees do not suffer from uncertainty and harassment and to grant them security of tenure, according to the statement.

The AAP government took a policy route to regularise the services of contractual and temporary employees. It will allow the state government to bypass the legislation route.

The first law framed for the regularisation of contractual employees in 2016 by the then SAD-BJP government is subjudice.

The Charanjit Singh Channi government had also brought a bill – the Punjab Protection and Regularisation of Contractual Employees Bill-2021 – to regularise the services of 36,000 contractual, daily wage, ad-hoc and temporary employees. It was passed in November last year. Later, the governor sent the file to the then chief minister’s office with some queries for clarification.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 10:56:53 am
Next Story

Bengaluru: 22-year-old falls off scooty in rains, electrocuted to death

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

E S Bijimol, who has called out party over patriarchy, lack of women quota
Kerala CPI firebrand

E S Bijimol, who has called out party over patriarchy, lack of women quota

Cyrus Mistry's funeral at Mumbai's Worli crematorium today

Cyrus Mistry's funeral at Mumbai's Worli crematorium today

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost
From the NYT

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost

Premium
'Ample material against him, offence very serious', says special NIA court
Navlakha denied bail

'Ample material against him, offence very serious', says special NIA court

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset
US Open 2022

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset

Arya Samaj certificates do not prove legality of marriage: HC

Arya Samaj certificates do not prove legality of marriage: HC

Fake beneficiaries, trucks on paper: Auditor points to gaps in ICDS ration
Madhya Pradesh

Fake beneficiaries, trucks on paper: Auditor points to gaps in ICDS ration

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up
Cyrus Mistry Death

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with a raw food diet?

Can you reverse diabetes with a raw food diet?

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement