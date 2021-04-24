Punjab PSC announces reduction in exam fee

The waiver/reduction for the various categories has come into immediate effect with the PPSC ordering the same, and the Department of Personnel also swiftly issuing the necessary notification, in response to the Chief Minister’s directive, said a government statement. (Express File/Kamleshwar Singh)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced reduction in examination fee for all PPSC examinations for general and SC/ST categories, and complete waiver for candidates from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Persons With Disabilities (PWD) categories, thus providing major relief to candidates appearing for these exams.

Application charges however, remain unchanged.

Candidates applying for posts requisitioned by more than one department will also now have to pay only a single exam fee, as per the directions of the Chief Minister. However, application fee of Rs 500 remains the same for all competitive and job recruitment exams conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

Under the revised slabs, the fee has been slashed from the present Rs 2,500 to Rs 1,000 for the general categories, substantially reduced for SC/ST, and completely eliminated for EWS and PWD categories, thus providing significant relief to candidates from weaker sections in particular.

The development assumes significance as PPSC is in the process of making recruitments to a large number of posts, especially those of SDEs and JEs, in various departments.